SALES & MARKETING MANAGER BAVARIA TOURISM â€“ NORTH AMERICA

Both BAVRIA TOURISM and the German National Tourist Office (GNTO) are the central sales, marketing and public relations organizations for their respective regions as tourist destinations. Their tasks are to maintain the positive image of Germany and Bavaria as travel destinations, make an international contribution through the representation of cultural values and increase the travel volume to Germany and Bavaria. Since 2004, the German National Tourist Office New York has become the regional representation for the entirety of North and South America as well as Israel.

In 2006 BAVARIA TOURISM installed its own Sales & Marketing Manager within the German National Tourist Office New York. The position will be vacant as of January 1st 2017 and in order to promote the state of Bavaria and its strong Bavarian regions, cities and tourism partners we are looking for a new

SALES & MARKETING MANAGER

BAVARIA TOURISM – NORTH AMERICA

Start date: January 2, 2017

Working closely with the GNTO team, but reporting to the Bavaria Tourism head office in Munich, your duties include:

Organize and conduct sales calls and sales trips in the US and Canada with partners from Bavaria

Organize and attend trade shows in the US and study trips to Bavaria

Define key tourism players for Bavaria and build strong relationships

Initiate and execute various co-operations in the USA with travel consortia and trade partners, e.g. educational seminars

Responsible for the coordination of the trade E-newsletter

Coordination of the sales-, online-, PR- and promotional activities for Bavaria Tourism and its partners

Develop marketing ideas to promote Bavaria to consumers

Build relationships with multipliers for joint marketing initiatives

Build and maintain a PR network and support the Bavarian head office in their PR efforts

Report regularly to Bavaria Tourism

To fulfill your duties your skills should include:

Knowledge of all current MS Office programs and of modern communications resources and internet tools (knowledge of CMS WordPress welcome)

Qualified educational background, preferably a degree in the field of tourism, along with several years of work experience in sales, marketing and/or tourism

Familiarity with the North American travel industry, its representatives and organizations

Good understanding of social media and online marketing

Affinity to PR

Knowledge of the German language

Preferably knowledge of Germany as well as travel experience to Bavaria

You have a high degree of commitment and self-motivation, you are very flexible and reliable, willing to travel and you have a talent for communication and are enthusiastic about Germany and Bavaria.

Please forward your application materials by E-mail along with your earliest date of entry and your salary requirements to Diese E-Mail-Adresse ist vor Spambots geschÃ¼tzt! Zur Anzeige muss JavaScript eingeschaltet sein! . Your contact person is Ms. Claudia Mitchell, Head of International Marketing.

The contract will be signed with the GNTO. The place of employment will be the office of the GNTO in New York. This job advertisement has also been communicated by the GNTO in the United States of America, German National Tourist Office, 122 East 42nd Street, Suite 2000, New York, NY 10168-0072.

BAYERN TOURISMUS Marketing GmbH | Arabellastr. 17 | 81925 München | GERMANY | www.bavaria.by